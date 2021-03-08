-
Thousands of teachers gathered outside the General Assembly this week to call on lawmakers to improve resources, funding, and student support.Meanwhile…
While state lawmakers were on a spring break for most of the week, snippets of the House spending plan have started to emerge.Meanwhile, with two special…
Legislators in the North Carolina House are expected to approve their budget plan this evening. Under this spending proposal, teachers would receive a 3.3…
Lawmakers in Raleigh are one step closer to finalizing a spending plan for North Carolina.State senators on Thursday gave tentative approval to their…
The state Senate is debating its biannual spending plan this week.Top Republicans are highlighting a modest increase in overall state spending. They’re…
House lawmakers have given final approval to a budget proposal. The plan passed its most important vote 103 to 12 Wednesday night with bipartisan support.…
Following delays, divisions and more than eight hours of debate House lawmakers gave approval to a $22 billion state budget early Friday.The plan…
Like a flight that keeps getting delayed, House budget deliberations never took off on Wednesday.The setbacks points to the slow, complex process of…
Lawmakers in the North Carolina House will debate a two-year spending plan Wednesday. Discussion over the budget draft began last week.This $22.2 billion…
North Carolina lawmakers have introduced a plan to increase state spending by more than $1 billion.The budget draft introduced Monday afternoon would grow…