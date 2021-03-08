-
Updated 4:15 p.m. Police say three people were killed and 11 others injured after a shooting at a block party in northwest Charlotte early Monday. Five...
-
The Durham chapter of an organization geared towards helping families of homicide victims is closing, despite the city's rising rate of gun violence.…
-
Guilford is one of eight counties in North Carolina that has more than 40 gangs, according to 2016 numbers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol…
-
-
For nearly 20 years, Sidney Brodie has sewn a new patch to the Durham Homicide and Victims of Violent Deaths Quilt each time a homicide occurs in the…
-
We recently released a survey asking people about their experience with race in North Carolina. The responses ranged from personal stories on race's…
-
Major crimes, like homicides and robberies, are way down in Raleigh. The number of homicides fell from 35 two years ago to 14 in 2010.City officials are…
-
The driver of the tractor-trailer involved in yesterday's multi-vehicle crash on I-40 has been arrested on multiple charges. Three people died in the…