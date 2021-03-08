hog lagoon

-
Revised environmental permits mean new requirements for hog farms in flood-prone areas of the state.North Carolina has more than 3,000 hog farm lagoons…
-
A major pork producer in North Carolina will address the industry's vulnerability to climate change. The move has won praise from one environmental…
-
To a visitor, the hog houses down a dusty dirt road outside Magnolia, North Carolina look like any other hog houses.Here in Duplin County, there are…
-
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is launching an investigation into the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources. The investigation…