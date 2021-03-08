-
A federal jury decided Friday that the world's largest pork producer should pay $473.5 million to neighbors of three North Carolina industrial-scale hog…
-
To a visitor, the hog houses down a dusty dirt road outside Magnolia, North Carolina look like any other hog houses.Here in Duplin County, there are…
-
Farmers gamble millions—sometimes tens of millions —of dollars on the weather every year. When they place their bets on crops and animals, they look at…
-
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is launching an investigation into the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources. The investigation…