That pedestrian and bike bridge over I-40 near the Streets at Southpoint Mall has made a world of difference to the users of the American Tobacco Trail.…
Raleigh voters have approved a $92-million bond referendum to improve parks and recreational facilities in the capital city. The measure was solidly…
The city of Raleigh has dedicated the recently-completed final section of the Walnut Creek Greenway Trail. Now more than 15 miles long, the trail winds…
Structural engineers will put a pedestrian bridge over I-40 this weekend. Work crews will stay busy overnight Sunday to install the addition to the…
Orange County’s population may be smaller than that of its neighboring counties, but its greenways are no less loved. Chapel Hill and Carrboro both tout…
Aside from the fact that Raleigh has a smartphone app for its greenways, the most impressive thing about its trails might be that so many of them are…
Just days after the City of Durham kicked off its trail season, the Triangle Greenways Council (TGC) has finalized a deal allowing for the creation a new…
Durham might seem like it’s crisscrossed with bike lanes and greenways now – from the American Tobacco Trail (ATT) on the southern edge of town to the…
With springtime comes the urge to get outdoors, and in a handful of North Carolina’s cities and towns, a growing network of greenways is making that…