Green Energy

-
The site of an early 1900s training school for African Americans is now one of the most technologically advanced, energy efficient buildings in the…
-
As more alternative fuel vehicles take to the roadways, North Carolina is working to prepare first responders how to react when they're part of an…
-
Employees who work for government contractors are among those who are not working during the shutdown. Federal agencies contract out duties from on-site…
-
Back in 2007, North Carolina passed the first renewable energy mandate in the Southeast. The new rules say that by the end of this year at least three…
-
In recent years, wood burning has gained popularity as a carbon neutral alternative to fossil fuels. But new research from Duke University suggests it's…
-
Apple Incorporated has the go-ahead to provide power for its new data center in western North Carolina.Gurnal Scott: The North Carolina Utilities…
-
This week we’re examining the health care system and asking whether it actually promotes good health. Today, we look at health care facilities themselves.…