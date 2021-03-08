-
Plans for a new downtown performing arts center in Greensboro are moving forward. City officials and fundraisers finalized an agreement this month about…
Organizers behind a downtown performing arts center in Greensboro announced this week that the project is on schedule to break ground next fall. The arts…
The Greensboro City Council has allocated $20 million in funding for a proposed downtown performing arts center after months of wavering over what role to…
The task force charged with studying the feasibility of a performing arts center in Greensboro says the city needs, wants and can support one.Since last…
In Greensboro, voters could decide the fate of a proposed downtown performing arts center.It's not clear yet if residents will in fact get to vote on a…
Voters in Greensboro will not see a referendum for a new performing arts center on the November ballot.Jeff Tiberii: A task force has been studying the…
In November of 2008 the Durham Performing Arts Center opened its doors to Broadway performances, and big name musical acts. By virtually all accounts…