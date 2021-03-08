-
Tyrannosaurus Rex is one of the most beloved dinosaurs in American popular culture. But the tyrant king’s background was never entirely clear. A 70…
North Carolina State University researchers have identified a new species that might have been the top predator in North America before the dinosaurs. The…
A 325 million-year-old fossil find shows that the gill structures of modern sharks are actually quite different from their ancient ancestors.