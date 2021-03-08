-
Gun violence is back on the rise in North Carolina and around the country. After a lull during the stay-at-home orders, shootings surged over recent…
-
The Transportation Security Administration said 87% of the guns taken at U.S. airport checkpoints in 2019 were loaded. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International had the most firearms confiscated: 323.
-
Every time someone buys a gun from a federally licensed firearms dealer their name is run through the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). And according to the FBI’s data, 2019 could be a record year for the number of those checks.
-
A U.S. Marine caught smuggling guns into Haiti told investigators he wanted to help the country’s military learn marksmanship and defeat “thugs” causing…
-
Almost two dozen laws will go into effect on Jan. 1, impacting issues including health, transportation and firearm ownership in North Carolina. Here are…
-
The suspect in this year’s murder of three young people in a Chapel Hill apartment is scheduled for his second court appearance today.Craig Stephen Hicks,…
-
High Point is home to a refurbished firearms facility.Nearly two million dollars has been spent on improvements for the 20-year-old facility. Now,…