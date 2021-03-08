-
On a hot Saturday morning in east Greensboro, customers loaded their vehicles with potatoes, herbs, corn, peaches, watermelon and other fresh produce…
A new program is ramping up efforts to help farmers in Moore, Lee and Rockingham Counties keep their land in production and keep their businesses…
On 4 acres just outside Chapel Hill, nearly 150 Karen refugees till the soil as they did back home in Myanmar, also known as Burma.Transplanting…
Child hunger is the target of a collaboration between Triangle-based farmers' markets and nonprofit Farmer Foodshare. Food and money will be collected…