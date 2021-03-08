-
Between 1929 and 1974, North Carolina officials sterilized an estimated 7,600 people, many by force or coercion. The state’s eugenics program targeted…
-
For more than 70 years, programs around the United States forcibly sterilized tens of thousands of American citizens. While many states scaled their…
-
For more than 70 years, programs around the United States forcibly sterilized tens of thousands of American citizens. While many states scaled their…
-
More than 2,000 women and girls were forcibly sterilized in the first two decades of North Carolina's state eugenics program from 1929-1950.While many…
-
More than 2,000 women and girls were forcibly sterilized in the first two decades of North Carolina's state eugenics program from 1929-1950.While many…
-
WUNC is happy to announce that the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has awarded the station with an Edward R. Murrow Award for…
-
The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awarded WUNC with an impressive six Edward R. Murrow Awards on Thursday. The Murrow Awards honor…
-
In 2013, North Carolina lawmakers set up a $10 million compensation fund for victims of state-sponsored eugenics. More than 780 people applied, claiming…
-
Monday marked the last day to apply for victims of state-sanctioned sterilization in North Carolina to apply for compensation. In case this is news to you…
-
The public comment period on the procedure to determine who's eligible for the state's sterilization compensation program ends today.State lawmakers…