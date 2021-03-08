Entomology

-
Eleanor Spicer Rice spent her childhood fascinated by ants, flies, maggots, bones and other natural curiosities. Her family encouraged that…
-
Eleanor Spicer Rice spent her childhood fascinated by ants, flies, maggots, bones and other natural curiosities. Her family encouraged that…
-
North Carolina State University researchers are looking into stopping an invasive species of caterpillar that can damage and kill urban trees and shrubs.…
-
Honey bee populations have been struggling in recent years. New research out of NC State underlines the importance of genetic diversity as key to the…
-
North Carolinians in the western Triangle and Triad soon will be visited en masse by the ear-splitting song of the 17-year cicadas. Over the next ten days…