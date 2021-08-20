Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

NC Jobless Rate Inches Closer To Pre-Pandemic Level

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 20, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT
josh-olalde-X1P1_EDNnok-unsplash (1).jpg
Josh Olalde
/
Unsplash

North Carolina's unemployment rate fell for the 10th consecutive month in July, the state Commerce Department reported on Friday, inching the percentage ever closer to pre-pandemic levels.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate of 4.4% came as the number of employed rose by 8,360 workers compared to June, when the rate was 4.6%. The national rate for July was 5.4%. Over the past 12 months, North Carolina's total number of employed has risen by over 278,000 to nearly 4.78 million, the department said.

The overall labor force — including people working and actively looking for work — dropped by about 1,200 workers in July to just under 5 million.

North Carolina's jobless rate was at 3.5% in January 2020. Within three months, it had soared to 13.5%, in large part due to COVID-19 lockdowns and commerce restrictions.

Data collected through monthly worksite surveys showed seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment increasing by 75,600 in North Carolina in July, the department said. The government, construction and professional and business service sectors had the largest month-over-month employment percentage growth.

Tags

NewsEmploymentNC Coronavirus UpdatesLabor
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
More Stories