David Forbes arrived at Shaw University in 1958. In the winter of his sophomore year, the Civil Rights movement swept through North Carolina when four…
Ella Baker spent decades fighting for civil rights and promoting grassroots activism. She grew up in rural Littleton, North Carolina and worked with…
We recently sent out a survey asking about monuments in North Carolina. The State Director of Historic Sites said North Carolina needs more monuments, and…
The Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) was founded at Shaw University in April of 1960. Hoping to harness the enthusiasm and willpower of…
