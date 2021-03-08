-
More than 35 of Georgia O’Keeffe’s works make up “The Beyond: Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Art” exhibit at the North Carolina Museum of Art opening…
-
In 1958, African-American women donned designer dresses and walked the runway for the first Ebony Fashion Fair. The charity fashion show was the…
-
In 1958, African-American women donned designer dresses and walked the runway for the first Ebony Fashion Fair. The charity fashion show was the…
-
In the 1950s and 60s, images of African-American beauty and fashion models in mainstream media were almost non-existent in the United States.But a decade…