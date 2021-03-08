-
UNC-Chapel Hill is planning a performing arts lab, studio and theater on Franklin Street.Chancellor Carol Folt says the University has committed $4…
Plans for a new downtown performing arts center in Greensboro are moving forward. City officials and fundraisers finalized an agreement this month about…
Organizers behind a downtown performing arts center in Greensboro announced this week that the project is on schedule to break ground next fall. The arts…
The Greensboro City Council has allocated $20 million in funding for a proposed downtown performing arts center after months of wavering over what role to…