-
Engineers in Raleigh's Storm Water Utilities Department are planning to replace dams protecting some capital city neighborhoods. Each project is expected…
-
Two public hearings are scheduled this week in the ongoing fight over whether Alcoa should be allowed to continue operating dams on the Yadkin River. The…
-
Town commissioners in Hope Mills have a plan for repairing the broken Hope Mills Dam. The dam failed last June leaving the Hope Mills Lake dry. The town's…
-
A dam breach in Moore County didn't put the public in danger. But it did serve as a reminder of the many dams in North Carolina that could be more…