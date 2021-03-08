-
Criminal podcast host Phobe Judge and WUNC's Eric Hodge looked back at 100 episodes and three years of Criminal, the podcast produced at WUNC, during…
-
If there was one thing Tyler Wetherall learned growing up it was "don't tell anyone who you are." She would go on to live with her family in more than a…
-
Capital punishment is almost unheard of in Oregon. The state has executed two men in the past half century. Frank Thompson oversaw both of those…
-
Streaking is a stunt that has stood the test of time. People have been streaking at least since the 1700's, some saying it started with Quakers running…
-
In the 1950's, men and women in the military across America were given dishonorable discharges after being outed as gay. It was called the Lavender Scare.…
-
Iconic model and Gibson Girl Evelyn Nesbit had one of the most famous faces in America at the turn of the century. But for years, her life was controlled…
-
Before anyone knew what an "It Girl" was, there was Evelyn Nesbit.The actress and model was one of the most famous faces of early 20th century…
-
When the Dallas Police Department fails to find the person responsible for the death of a college sophomore, her best friend steps in to solve the case.…
-
For decades, children and teenagers were tried as juveniles in the United States no matter the severity of their crime. That changed 30 years ago because…
-
In the 1960's, the poodle was the most popular dog in the country. The poodle's rise to fame in America is due in large part to one man, and one dog. The…