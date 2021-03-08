-
The estimated size of the largest gasoline pipeline spill in North Carolina history keeps growing. Colonial Pipeline now estimates that nearly 1.2 million gallons of gasoline spilled when a pipeline ruptured in a Huntersville nature preserve last August.
-
Colonial Pipeline plans to shut down a key line that supplies gasoline to the South due to storm-related refinery shutdowns and Harvey's effect on its…
-
Gasoline prices are up across North Carolina, and some stations are running out of fuel.Colonial Pipeline shut down the line that pumps a million barrels…