-
Fortify project crews have begun to reduce the roadway from five lanes to four on the I-40/440 split to Hammond Road, and from four lanes to three from…
-
Wake County has unveiled four options for its new transit plan. The choices are divided between rapid rail and bus plans. One option in each category…
-
Wake County has taken plans for a light rail system off the table, for now.The county's Transit Advisory Committee voted this week on which plans to…
-
Raleigh has commissioned a private consultant to evaluate the free downtown circulator bus system.The R-Line was created in 2009 to boost tourism and…
-
Bus riders in the Triangle are invited to weigh in on proposed fare hikes for Triangle Transit and Capital Area Transit. Officials for the agencies say…
-
Triangle residents are being invited this week to consider public transportation as a commuter option. Local and regional systems are taking part in "Try…