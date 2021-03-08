-
A panel of academic and athletic leaders have released a report aimed at re-defining the role of sports on campus at UNC-Chapel Hill. Committee members…
-
Lawyers representing several media outlets and UNC-Chapel Hill argued today over what constitutes a public document. At the center of the case are the…
-
Everett Withers is the new interim head football coach at North Carolina. Withers, Chancellor Holden Thorp and athletic director Dick Baddour addressed…
-
Butch Davis has been fired as the head football coach at North Carolina. Chancellor Holden Thorp made the announcement Wednesday after meeting with the…