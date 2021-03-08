-
Today marks the running of the 2014 Boston Marathon. Last year an explosion took the lives of three people. Hundreds were injured, many losing limbs.…
After a massive Boston-area manhunt for the suspect in the marathon bombings, police closed in on a boat in a Watertown backyard where the 19-year-old was hiding. The dramatic resolution came shortly after police announced they did not believe the suspect was in the area.
Runners in the Triangle will be jogging through Raleigh this weekend to support victims of the Boston Marathon bombings. Organizers will be taking…
Eight-year-old Martin Richard was killed. His mother Denise and sister Jane were critically injured. It's one of the first tales of tragedy to emerge from the explosions at Monday's Boston Marathon.