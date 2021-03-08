-
As corn prices rise and ethanol production competes with food sources, the energy industry is looking for other ways to produce biofuels.Researchers at…
In Greensboro, a day-long conference today will look at developing and improving new kinds of fuel. The Biofuels Center is bringing together a collection…
The U.S. Secretary of agriculture came to North Carolina to push a plan that may further decrease America's dependence on foreign oil.Gurnal Scott: USDA…
People who live in the Raleigh area and want to use alternative fuels for their cars or trucks have a new choice. A station on New Bern Avenue opens today…
Marines at Camp Lejeune are welcoming the shipment of locally-produced biofuel. 800 gallons were delivered today as a demonstration of the capability of…
Wake Technical Community College is holding a two-day bio-diesel workshop this week. Students will learn how to convert waste vegetable oil into…
Pittsboro-based Piedmont Biofuels is cutting the ribbon on a new tank location in Saxapahaw. The new tank at the Saxapahaw General Store will provide…