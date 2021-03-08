Behavioral Health

-
Women live longer than men in many countries around the world. In the United States, women outlive men by an average of five years. Scientists have long…
-
Women live longer than men in many countries around the world. In the United States, women outlive men by an average of five years. Scientists have long…
-
The Orange County Sheriff's Office wants information on residents with mental illnesses in the hopes of avoiding negative interactions with law…
-
A new analysis of health statistics shows there is still a divide between rural and urban health outcomes in North Carolina. The annual report from the…
-
North Carolina would need to increase the number of beds at its psychiatric hospital in Butner by 165 percent to get the waiting list down to one…