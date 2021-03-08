-
Hand recounts of a small portion of ballots cast statewide in the extremely close race for North Carolina Supreme Court chief justice will begin next week…
-
With the March 3rd primaries just around the corner, the state elections board has OK'd upgrades to a newly approved voting system, allowing the vendor to…
-
North Carolina elections officials will decide whether to accept software and equipment alterations by a voting-machine manufacturer that recently got…
-
North Carolina's elections board indicated Tuesday that it could certify suppliers of new voting machines this week while scrapping a tentative plan to…
-
The State Board of Elections is scheduled to vote Monday night on the certification of new voting systems for use in North Carolina. The decision comes…
-
Counties across the state are working to beat a December deadline to replace touch-screen voting machines with models that use a paper ballot in order to…