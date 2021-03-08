-
The list of universities across the country committing to the study of race and slavery continues to grow. One new school to join the list is Davidson…
A section of Interstate-85 in Durham has been named for the late John Hope Franklin, a preeminent scholar of African-American history and recipient of the…
U.S. Transportation Sec. Anthony Foxx is pushing for a federal highway policy that meets the country's transportation needs while considering the impacts…
Charlotte Mayor Anthony Foxx appeared today before a Senate committee as his confirmation hearing began this afternoon on Capitol Hill. President Obama…
President Obama has nominated Charlotte mayor Anthony Foxx to be the nation's next secretary of transportation. He would replace outgoing secretary Ray…