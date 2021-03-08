-
Acclaimed dancer and choreographer Chuck Davis died earlier this month at the age of 80. Davis was considered America’s master of African dance. He formed…
-
Acclaimed dancer and choreographer Chuck Davis died earlier this month at the age of 80. Davis was considered America’s master of African dance. He formed…
-
Chuck Davis, the founder of the African American Dance Ensemble died Sunday in Durham.Davis is most known as a choreographer of African Dance and was…
-
The Collage Dance Company has wowed audiences for decades with its authentic African costumes, precise foot-work and exquisite drumming. And some of the…