A State Divided: HB2 and Transgender Rights

A year ago, state legislators passed House Bill 2, a controversial law that almost immediately set off a national debate about public safety, common…
One year ago, House Bill 2 moved through the General Assembly and was signed into law by Governor Pat McCrory. A frenzied political day amplified partisan…
Legislators have spent much of the past year - even the last few weeks - posturing on House Bill 2's pros and cons, without any action. But perhaps the…
Politically, and economically, the question swirling around HB2 is when. When—or will—the legislature reach consensus and repeal the controversial law?…
At the heart of the HB2 court case is the question of which bathroom and locker room transgender students are allowed to use in public schools. For one of…
After state legislators passed House Bill 2 last year, transgender rights took center stage in North Carolina - and across the United States.The question…
House Bill 2 has had a significant impact on North Carolina's image and economy. WUNC - North Carolina Public Radio has covered the story since the law…