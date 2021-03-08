2015 NC Senate

-
Republican Senate leader Phil Berger made blunt remarks about public school reform at a recent gathering held by Best NC, a business-backed education…
Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore outlined a two-year spending plan this afternoon that would maintain funding for elementary school…
The N.C. House and Senate voted Wednesday to spend at least two more weeks crafting a final budget. Their original deadline was July 1st, which is when…
Advocates are requesting the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the way North Carolina uses solitary confinement in prisons.A letter from six…
The North Carolina Senate has passed a bill that would prohibit any state agency from fully complying with the EPA’s Clean Power Plan.The Obama…
North Carolina senators have approved a plan that moves the state's presidential primary to March 15. For decades, North Carolina voters have chosen…
Teacher pay is one of the biggest political items in the state's spending plan North Carolina lawmakers are currently debating.House and Senate…
State Senate leaders held a news conference Monday to discuss details of their $21.47 billion budget proposal. The proposal is smaller than the state…
The N.C. House of Representatives voted Thursday to override Gov. Pat McCrory's veto of Senate Bill 2, though no real debate was allowed. The bill - which…
Gov. Pat McCrory vetoed two bills this week that stirred controversy as they passed through the state legislature. House Bill 405- dubbed by opponents as…