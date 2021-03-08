2015 NC House

-
One of the last-minute pieces of legislation the General Assembly passed Tuesday night is designed to make North Carolina less friendly to undocumented…
Leading state senators proposed a compromise plan Thursday that redistributes tax revenue and creates job incentives.They say the measure simplifies the…
North Carolina legislators are considering a bill that allows the North Carolina National Guard to arm its service members at recruiting centers.State…
Governor Pat McCrory announced Wednesday AldonaWos is resigning from her position as the secretary of the state's Department of Health and Human…
Teacher pay is one of the biggest political items in the state's spending plan North Carolina lawmakers are currently debating.House and Senate…
A conservative tech entrepreneur has created a foundation dedicated to finding clean-energy solutions to the climate crisis.Jay Faison has several…
The N.C. House of Representatives voted Thursday to override Gov. Pat McCrory's veto of Senate Bill 2, though no real debate was allowed. The bill - which…
Gov. Pat McCrory vetoed two bills this week that stirred controversy as they passed through the state legislature. House Bill 405- dubbed by opponents as…
The General Assembly is caught up in a possible overhaul of the state’s commitment to renewable energy. A bill moving through the state legislature would…
State lawmakers are expected to send Gov. Pat McCrory on Wednesday a bill that would make graffiti vandalism a felony if performed by repeat…