2014 Valentines Storm

Thousands of North Carolina students are back in school after last week’s winter storm. But for many, the effects of the snow aren’t quite over. For…
“Ready?”That’s 25-year-old Jamie O’Briant. On Thursday, he turns on the engine to his 1997 Yamaha four-wheeler with a churn and sets out to deliver…
The most recent updates are now found at this new post.(This blog was from the first day of the storm, Wednesday 2/12/14)Update 4:25 p.m.:“Many businesses…
A normal Wednesday night at the Streets at Southpoint mall is a swirling mass of activity. Shoppers. Diners. Teenagers on escalators. But this Wednesday…
The administrators at Durham Academy posted their school closing announcement yesterday via video. We added it to our weather newsfeed/blog, but think…
Yesterday's winter storm slowed North Carolina to a halt. Most schools and many businesses have closed. The weather is crippling other infrastructure,…
The snow began falling in the Triangle around noon, causing many who were still at work to quickly head out on the roads. That caused major gridlock…
The UNC/Duke men's basketball game has been postponed, and rescheduled for February 20th.Originally, Steve Kirschner, the communications director for UNC…
Last updated 4:44 p.m. We've got lots of reporters and producers collecting information for you. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.Update 4:44 p.m.:From…
Forecasters say a serious ice storm is headed our way.National Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Moneypenny says conditions could be similar to those of…