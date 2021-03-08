2014 US Senate Race

-
This is NPR's blog following the hotly contested 2014 election:
Democratic U.S. Senator Kay Hagan and her challenger, state Speaker of the House Thom Tillis faced off in their second debate Tuesday night. The questions…
Wednesday morning, Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky was in Raleigh to support Republican state Speaker of the House, Thom Tillis, in his race for…
President Clinton is scheduled to be in town today to stump for the Democratic incumbent Senator Kay Hagan. She's running in a close race against her…
The race between Democratic Senator Kay Hagan and her challenger, Republican state Speaker of the House, Thom Tillis, is one of the most closely watched…
New Jersey governor Chris Christie was in Wilmington Tuesday Sept. 16 stumping for Republican state Speaker of the House Thom Tillis. He's running against…
A poll released by Elon University gives Democratic U.S. Senator Kay Hagan a four-point lead over her Republican challenger, state Speaker of the House…
Education is a central theme in the race between Democratic Sen. Kay Hagan and Republican House Speaker Thom Tillis. Both U.S. Senate candidates have…
This evening, Democratic U.S. Senator Kay Hagan and Republican Speaker of the North Carolina House Thom Tillis will square off in their first debate of…