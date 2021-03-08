2012 NC Gubernatorial Election

-
Walter Dalton grew from humble beginnings in Rutherford County to become a six-time state senator and the lieutenant governor of North Carolina. In the…
-
Walter Dalton grew from humble beginnings in Rutherford County to become a six-time state senator and the lieutenant governor of North Carolina. In the…
-
Tonight marks the third and final gubernatorial debate between Republican Pat McCrory and Democrat Walter Dalton.Through two debates the major party…
-
Prior to the Presidential debate last night, North Carolina’s major party candidates for governor squared off as well. Republican Pat McCrory and Democrat…
-
The second of three Gubernatorial Debates between Republican Pat McCrory and Democrat Walter Dalton takes place tonight.North Carolina’s major party…
-
Republican Gubernatorial candidate Pat McCrory has been here before. Four years ago he lost the closest Governors race in the country to Bev Perdue. Now,…
-
The next governor of North Carolina will almost certainly be Republican Pat McCrory or Democrat Walter Dalton. But there is a third party candidate in the…
-
Earlier this year Bev Perdue announced she would not seek reelection as governor of North Carolina. The Democratic Party had to quickly find a suitable…
-
North Carolina's major party candidates for Governor both spoke at an economic event in Greensboro today.Small business owners, executives and local…
-
There was another debate last night. Democrat Walter Dalton and Republican Pat McCrory are vying to be the next Governor of North Carolina. They met in…