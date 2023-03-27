Bringing The World Home To You

Sports

Family: Ex-UNC, NBA big man Eric Montross battling cancer

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 27, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT
Watchf Associated Press Sports College Basketball Men Louisiana United States APHS NCAA NORTH CAROLINA WINS 1993
Bob Jordan
/
AP
FILE - In this April 5, 1993, file photo, North Carolina's Eric Montross (00) raises his arm as he celebrates a win against Michigan in the NCAA Final Four championship basketball game in New Orleans.

The family of former North Carolina and NBA big man Eric Montross says he has begun treatments for cancer.

Montross' family issued a statement through the school on Saturday announcing the 51-year-old's diagnosis, though it didn't specify the nature of the cancer.

“We are all touched by the responses our entire family has received since the news became public,” the family said. "Your support is more than appreciated; it is welcomed as a necessary part of beating cancer one day at a time. Our family is dealing with Eric’s diagnosis head-on — the only way we know how. And we are all in this fight together.”

Montross is a radio analyst for UNC game broadcasts and works for the Rams Club, the fundraising arm of UNC's athletics department.

Montross was a two-time Associated Press second-team All-American with the Tar Heels. He was the starting center on the late Dean Smith's second NCAA championship squad in 1993. Montross went on to be the No. 9 overall pick in the 1994 NBA draft and played eight years in the league.

Sports UNC BasketballTar HeelsNBACancer
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
