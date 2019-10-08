Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

NC Innocence Inquiry Commission Questions Guilt Of Winston-Salem Man In 30-Year-Old Homicide

Williams sits at a table with his hands folded in front of him.
Courtesy Ted Richardson / Winston-Salem Journal
The N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission doubts the guilt of Merritt Drayton Williams in the death of Blanche Bryson. Williams' case will now go to a three-judge panel for review.

The North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission believes a Winston-Salem man may have falsely confessed to a role in a homicide.

More than 30 years ago, Merritt Drayton Williams implicated himself in the death of 65-year-old retiree Blanche Bryson. The commission reviewed the case and determined there was “sufficient evidence of factual innocence to merit judicial review.” The Winston-Salem Journal legal affairs reporter Michael Hewlett shares his reporting with host Frank Stasio on this complex case and explores questions around why Winston-Salem police and Forsyth County prosecutors believed the inconsistent statements Williams gave at the onset of the case.

Next year, a three-judge panel will take up Williams’ case and determine if he should be exonerated in Bryson's death. Williams was also convicted in the 1983 death of Arthur Wilson, a case in which the commission determined there was not enough evidence of factual innocence to challenge his conviction.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsWrongful ConvictionMerritt Drayton WilliamsMichael HewlettNorth Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories