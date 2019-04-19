'Chatham Rabbits' Nods To Old Traditions With New Stories

Chatham County was once best known for its rabbits. The wild animals were so plentiful in the region at the turn of the 20th century that thousands were shipped out as cash crops each year. This piece of forgotten North Carolina history is just one story of many that inspires the new folk duo Sarah McCombie and Austin McCombie.

The two, who perform together as Chatham Rabbits, consider themselves just as much storytellers as they are musicians. Their debut album “All I Want From You” features songs about the history and culture of North Carolina as well as guest appearances from North Carolina artists Andrew Marlin of Mandolin Orange, Libby Rodenbough of Mipso, Josh Oliver and more.

Chatham Rabbits joins host Frank Stasio in studio for conversation and live performance with Austin on guitar and vocals and Sarah on banjo and vocals.