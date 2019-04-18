Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Want To Suppress The Vote? A New Documentary Shows How It Can Be Done

Jeffrey-Wright-RIGGED-wide.jpg
Michael Kasino
/

The American Issues Initiative’s new documentary “Rigged: The Voter Suppression Playbook,” wants to alarm people. It shows the myriad tactics that states, including North Carolina, used to suppress citizens’ right to vote leading up to and during the 2016 election.

“Many people don’t understand that a whole series of laws have been passed in over 20 states with the intent, and effect, of making it more difficult to vote,” says Mac Heller, co-executive producer on the film.

Footage in the film includes one Cumberland County woman, who had been displaced by Hurricane Matthew, being turned away from voting after finding out she was purged from the list of registered voters.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Heller about making the film, and his appearance at a Halifax County field hearing on April 18 to discuss the ways voters in North Carolina have had their rights suppressed. The American Issues Initiative is an independent production company with a progressive bent. "Rigged: The Voter Suppression Playbook" can be viewed on multiple platforms. It will be screened by the the Chapel Hill/Carrboro NAACP at the Varsity Theater in Chapel Hill at 7 p.m. on May 6. It will also be screened by Neighbors on Call at the Orange County Library on June 12 at 6 p.m.; at the Chapel Hill Public Library on June 19 at 6 p.m., and at the Southwest Durham Regional Library on June 25 at 6 p.m. You can also request a screening.

 
May 6, 2019 at 7:00PM

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsAfrican American VotersBlack VotersVoter ID2016 ElectionVoting Rights
Stay Connected
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
See stories by Jennifer Brookland
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio