Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Debut Novel Explores ‘The Gulf’ Between Believers And Non-Believers

a photo of Belle Boggs
Barbara Tyroler
/

What happens when an atheist poet decides to direct a school for Christian writers? That question begins Belle Boggs’ debut novel, “The Gulf” (Graywolf Press/2019).

Marianne is a struggling poet who is about to lose her Brooklyn apartment. When her ex-fiancé asks her to direct a low-residency writing school for Christians in Florida, it seems like a great way to pay back her student loans and get on her feet again — even though she is an atheist.

But as Marianne develops relationships with the students, she begins to have ethical questions about profiting off of them.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Boggs about her debut novel, for-profit education and the financing of art. Bogg is an associate professor in the department of English and director of the Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing at North Carolina State University.

She will be at Malaprop’s Bookstore in Asheville on Tuesday, April 16 at 6 p.m. and at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh on Wednesday, April 17 at 7 p.m.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsBelle BoggsNovelThe GulfReligionFor-Profit Colleges
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio