Movies On The Radio: The Art Of Movies About Art

Alfred Molina and Salma Hayek star as Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo in Frida (2002), one of our listener's picks for best fine art film.

What happens when the world of fine art and the world of filmmaking meet? This month on Movies on the Radio, The State of Things is not tackling the art of movie-making, but rather the art of making movies about art. 

Listener picks range from new classics like “Frida” to the obscure 1950s Japanese film “Ugetsu.” This month, experts from North Carolina’s art world join the discussion with their film picks. Guests include Director of North Carolina Museum of Art Larry Wheeler, Director for Gregg Museum of Art and Design at North Carolina State University Roger Manley, and renowned artists potter Mark Hewitt and painter John Beerman.

 As always, host Frank Stasio reviews these movies with film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes. Gordon is a film professor at North Carolina State University and Boyes is a film curator for the North Carolina Museum of Art. Boyes hosts a screening of “Born Yesterday” at The Carolina Theatre in Durham on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. as part of her Moviediva Film Series.

The State of Things Movies On The Radio Art Film
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
