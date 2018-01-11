Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

At ‘Astronomy Days,’ Young Stars And Comets Hold Secrets To Planetary Life

1 of 4
Giant clouds of dust and gas in the Orion star-forming region serve as stellar nurseries for young stars.
2 of 4
Amongst the many places Dr. Rachel Smith of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences has observed young forming stars is the Rho Ophiuchi star system located only 400 light years away from Earth.
3 of 4
Dr. Murthy Gudipati of the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory is working on plans for the Europa Clipper mission which will explore whether Jupiter's moon Europa harbours a liquid ocean under its icy crust.
4 of 4
The Rosetta mission, launched in 2004, successfully landed on the comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko after a ten year journey.

Once a year the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences gathers researchers who spend their waking hours investigating the mysteries of the universe. At ‘Astronomy Days,’ scientists divulge their new findings. 

This year Rachel Smith, the head of the Astronomy & Astrophysics Research Lab and the curator of meteorites for the museum, will share her research into young stars. The spinning balls of gas are invisible to the naked eye but can become the foundation for building planets like Earth.

Murthy Gudipati joins Smith in conversation with host Frank Stasio to share the latest about his work on comets and Jupiter’s moon Europa. Gudipati is as a principal scientist at the Nasa Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology. ‘Astronomy Days’ take place at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences on Saturday, Jan. 27 and Sunday, Jan. 28 and are open to the public.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=9&v=GqTaDCt_F1Y

Tags

The State of ThingsAstronomyNorth Carolina Museum of Natural SciencesNASANASA Jet Propulsion LabRosetta MissionThe State of ThingsJupiter
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio