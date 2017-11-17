Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

#MeAt14: NC’s Place In National Conversation On Sexual Assault

Catherine Lawson saw that report and took to Twitter to share her thoughts. She wrote: 'Can’t consent at 14. Not in Alabama. Not anywhere. #MeAt14.'

Judge Roy Moore is facing new allegations of sexual misconduct from multiple women who say he tried to date them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. 

The latest allegations come after The Washington Post revealed last week that one woman, Leigh Corfman, says Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was only 14 years old. Raleigh-based lawyer Catherine Lawson saw that report and took to Twitter to share her thoughts. She wrote: "Can’t consent at 14. Not in Alabama. Not anywhere. #MeAt14.”

Her post, along with that hashtag, has since gone viral, and celebrities like Katie Couric and Sarah Silverman have shared their own photos and messages. Lawson talks with host Frank Stasio about her experience. The conversation about sexual assault allegations involving national politicians has also prompted conversations about the climate for those who work at state legislatures.

WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii and reporter Lauren Horsch with N.C. Insider are investigating the culture at the General Assembly and share their reporting with host Frank Stasio. 
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsJeff TiberiiLauren HorschCatherine Lawson#MeAt14Sexual AssaultRay Moore
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio