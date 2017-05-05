Bringing The World Home To You

War And Peace In Music

The North Carolina Master Chorale Chamber Choir during a performance of Brahms' German Requiem at Meymandi Concert Hall.
Michael Zirkle
North Carolina Master Chorale Chamber Choir conductor and musical director Al Sturgis.
Michael Zirkle
The North Carolina Master Chorale Chamber Choir performing at Meymandi Concert Hall in January.
Michael Zirkle

Loud drum beats and trumpet calls are prominent features of many war-themed musical works. They symbolize the disruption and angst present in times of conflict. On the other hand, lyrical melodies and poetic vocals are also commonly used to evoke themes of reconciliation and hope. The North Carolina Master Chorale brings this range of sounds to the stage Friday, May 12 in a special performance entitled “War and Peace.

Forty voices perform works about conflict and reconciliation from the 1500s to the 20th century. Host Frank Stasio previews the concert in studio with conductor and director Al Sturgis; guitarist Ed Stephenson, and 12 vocalists. The vocalists include sopranos Rachel Beck, Leanne Glasgow, and Erica Jackson; altos Megan Gray, Carol Ingbretsen and Melody Reed; tenors Andy Beck, Steven Brooks, and Keith Lunday; and basses Duane Donders, Stephen Howell, and Brian Pappal.

