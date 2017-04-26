Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

NC Politics Roundup: Reducing Class Sizes, The Crossover Deadline And More

Governor Roy Cooper’s political battle continues with the Republican-led General Assembly. The state House and Senate voted this week to override Cooper’s veto of a bill to consolidate the state elections and ethics boards.

Meanwhile, the state Senate passed a bill Tuesday that reduces class size in kindergarten through third grade classrooms. However, critics of the bill say reducing classroom size will hurt programs like art, must and physical education. Host Frank Stasio talks with Jeff Tiberii, WUNC capitol bureau chief, about the latest from the General Assembly.

Governor Roy Cooper, Jeff Tiberii, WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief, NC General Assembly
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
