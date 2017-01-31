Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

A Revolution Within A Revolution

iris_morales.jpg
Jose Angel Figueroa
/
Iris Morales has been a community activist and organizer for more than 50 years. Her new book tells the story of the rise and fall of the Puerto Rican nationalist group The Young Lords.

Iris Morales was among the first women to join The Young Lords, a Puerto Rican nationalist group founded in the late 1960s that aimed to fight the colonial status of Puerto Rico in addition to poverty and racial inequality within the United States.

 

Like many other revolutionary nationalist organizations at the time, those in leadership roles often saw women’s concerns as a conflict to what they considered to be the “primary mission” of the group. Morales and other women pushed the group to acknowledge that the liberation of women should be a central tenant of the Young Lords’ politics. Decades after the group’s decline, Morales has chronicled the revolution’s rise and fall through looking at the particular contributions and involvement of women.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Iris Morales about her new book “Through The Eyes of Rebel Women: The Young Lords, 1969-1976” (Red Sugarcane Press/2016) and her legacy as a community activist. Morales speaks at The Sonja Haynes Stone for Black Culture and History at UNC-Chapel Hill tonight at 7 p.m.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsIris MoralesThe Young LordsPuerto Rico1960sCommunity OrganizerCommunity ActivismSocial ActivismPolitical ActivismSonja Haynes Stone Center
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio