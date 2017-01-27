Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

‘We Hold These Truths’ Examines How Obama Influenced NC Politics

An image of the book cover for 'We Hold These Truths'
Project Z Books
/

In 2008, writer David Mitchell watched with the rest of the country as Barack Obama became the first African-American elected president. While Mitchell’s friends were optimistic, he was skeptical. He saw the election as a historic movement but was wary of how it would change American politics.
 

Mitchell soon became personally involved in politics when his friend Ken Lewis ran for U.S. Senate in North Carolina in 2010. Lewis asked Mitchell to be the campaign manager. They ultimately lost the Democratic primary, but Mitchell used the experience on the campaign trail as the basis for a new novel, “We Hold These Truths” (Project Z Books/2017).

Host Frank Stasio talks with Mitchell and Lewis and their Senate race and the state of the Democratic party. Mitchell and Lewis speak at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 at the Beyu Caffe in Durham and at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 31 at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsWe Hold These TruthsDavid MitchellKen LewisBeyu CafeFlyleaf Books
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio