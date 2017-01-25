Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

"The Carolina Table" Invites Readers To The Groaning Board

Table.jpg
Eno Publishers

A long wait for grape pie, the intricacies of hard crab stew, and a good life for a pig named Crisco are some of the stories in the new book "The Carolina Table" (Eno Publishers/2016).

Host Frank Stasio talks with the book’s editor Randall Kenan about how this collection of short stories surrounding food moves beyond barbecue battles and about his own relationship with the bounty of North Carolina farms. Cathy Cleary, co-founder of West End Bakery, shares her story about how a happy hog prompted a lapse in her vegetarianism after nearly two decades.

