The State of Things

New Exhibit Turns Artists Into Subjects

Portraits of teacher-student elin o'Hara slavick and Raymond Goodman. o'Hara slavick made a cyanotype of Goodman while Goodman made a composite of digital photographs.
Reciprocal portraits of close friends Sally Van Gorder and Janet Link. Van Gorder's work is 'dust portraits' while Link's is a charcoal drawing.
Portraits of former teacher and student and now friends Janet Link and Sherry di Filippo. di Filippo did a graphite drawing based on childhood photographs of Link while Link did an in-studio charcoal portrait.
Reciprocal portraits of friends Dean Allison and Janet Link. Link did a charcoal drawing while Allison made a cast glass figurative sculpture.
The reciprocal portraits of married couple Caitlin Cary and Skillet Gilmore. Cary made a fabric collage while Gilmore made a screen print.
Portraiture as an artistic expression has been around for more than 2,000 years. In ancient Egypt, individuals painted portrait-style images of pharaohs in temples and palaces. During the Renaissance, artists sat down with others in their social and intellectual circles to make portraits. A new exhibit "REGARD" on view at Meredith College looks at modern portraiture through the work of 15 pairs of artists who made reciprocal portraits. The juxtaposition of their images illuminates their relationship with one another and the unique elements of their form, technique, and approach.

Host Frank Stasio talks with exhibit co-curator Janet Link, a contributing artist and adjunct professor at North Carolina State University College of Design; elin o’Hara slavick, a contributing artist and professor at UNC-Chapel Hill; and Raymond Goodman, a contributing artist and photographer. The exhibit is on view at the Weems Gallery in Gaddy-Hamrick Art Center at Meredith College through Sunday, Feb.12. There is a reception and talk Thursday, Jan. 26.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
