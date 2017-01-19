New Exhibit Turns Artists Into Subjects

Portraiture as an artistic expression has been around for more than 2,000 years. In ancient Egypt, individuals painted portrait-style images of pharaohs in temples and palaces. During the Renaissance, artists sat down with others in their social and intellectual circles to make portraits. A new exhibit "REGARD" on view at Meredith College looks at modern portraiture through the work of 15 pairs of artists who made reciprocal portraits. The juxtaposition of their images illuminates their relationship with one another and the unique elements of their form, technique, and approach.

Host Frank Stasio talks with exhibit co-curator Janet Link, a contributing artist and adjunct professor at North Carolina State University College of Design; elin o’Hara slavick, a contributing artist and professor at UNC-Chapel Hill; and Raymond Goodman, a contributing artist and photographer. The exhibit is on view at the Weems Gallery in Gaddy-Hamrick Art Center at Meredith College through Sunday, Feb.12. There is a reception and talk Thursday, Jan. 26.