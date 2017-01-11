Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Military Teams Up With Conservation Groups To Protect Wildlife

N.C. State biology professor Nick Haddad holds one of the St. Francis satyrs that occupy Fort Bragg
Jay Price
A 155mm howitzer near the artillery field at Fort Bragg
Jay Price

Note: this program is a rebroadcast from August 17, 2016.

For years, the Pentagon has partnered with conservation groups to protect hundreds of endangered and threatened species on military bases across the country.

The partnership started at Fort Bragg in North Carolina in the early 1990s after a rare woodpecker was found and halted training on parts of the base. Since then, the military and conservationists have worked together to manage the bases' rich ecosystems.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC military reporter Jay Price about the partnership's origin and the protection of a rare butterfly at Fort Bragg.

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
