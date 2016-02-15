Bringing The World Home To You

Meet Melissa Radcliff: Supporting Children of Incarcerated Parents

1 of 6
Melissa Radcliff is the executive director of Our Children's Place, an organization supporting children with incarcerated parents.
Melissa Radcliff
2 of 6
Melissa and her younger brother, David. The two grew up in a small, conservative town in Massachusetts.
Melissa Radcliff
3 of 6
Melissa's childhood home in a small town one hour south of Boston. The house was built in 1750 and originally housed a shoemaker.
Melissa Radcliff
4 of 6
Melissa (L) sitting with a board member and some students in the courtyard of a school and orphanage in Haiti in 1992. She visited the school with two board members who were based in Providence, Rhode Island.
Melissa Radcliff
5 of 6
Melissa with staff and volunteers from the Rhode Island Rape Crisis at the NOW rally in Washington, D.C. in April 1995.
Melissa Radcliff
6 of 6
Melissa sits for a group photo in 2000 with some of her co-workers from the Center Against Family Violence, part of the Mesa Police Department in Mesa, Arizona. She worked there as a victim’s services specialist.";
Melissa Radcliff

 

Note: This is a rebroadcast from last year.

More than 2.7 million children in the United States have an incarcerated parent and more than 25,000 of those children live in North Carolina. But while conversations around mass incarceration are on the rise, the stories of these children often remain invisible. 

Melissa Radcliff is working to change that; she is the executive director of Our Children’s Place, a North Carolina non-profit dedicated to identifying and supporting children with parents in prison. Radcliff comes to this work with more than a decade of experience working with victims of violence and trauma in a variety of settings, ranging from their homes to hospitals and courtrooms.  

In 2001, she co-founded the Family Violence Prevention Center of Orange County, the first organization in the county to focus on ending interpersonal violence and supporting victims and their families.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Radcliff about her journey from a small, conservative Massachusetts town to her present work as an advocate for the children of incarcerated parents.

Learn more about how to support the children of incarcerated parents:

