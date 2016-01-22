Bringing The World Home To You

Gone Home, The Stories Of Black Coal Miners In Appalachia

1 of 7
Miner loading coal in Portal 31 in Lynch, Ky. in the 1920s. The new exhibit Gone Home, Race And Roots in Appalachia documents the story of Lynch and other company-owned communities that were once at the heart of coal country in Kentucky.
2 of 7
Men getting pre-screened by U.S. Steel medical examiner for a miner assignment in Lynch, Ky. in the 1920s.
3 of 7
Graduating class from one of the segregated 'colored schools' in eastern Kentucky.
4 of 7
Verdant mountain views from the streets of Harlan County, Ky.
5 of 7
School module of the 'Gone Home: Race and Roots through Appalachia' exhibit. The exhibit covers various aspects covered in the EKAAMP oral history interviews, including School, Home, Coal, Genealogy, and Diaspora Communities.
6 of 7
SHC archivist Biff Hollingsworth and EKAAMP founder Karida Brown in the home of Rev. Edgar James Moss. Moss was born and reared in Benham, Ky. in 1940 and currently resides in Newington, Conn.
7 of 7
Gone Home opening night photo on April 28, 2015. (L-R) Richard Brown, Virginia Thomas (Ph.D. student and Gone Home co-curator), Bill Ferris (UNC-Chapel Hill professor) and Karida Brown.

Note: This is a rebroadcast from last year.

Tens of thousands of African-Americans called Appalachia home in the early 20th century, yet most popular representations of the region rarely include details about the black experience.

  One young researcher sought to change that through an archival project that examines the history and culture of coal mining communities in eastern Kentucky. Karida Brown grew up in New York, but both of her parents are from Lynch, Ky.

Her family’s story is one of hundreds captured in the new Eastern Kentucky African American Migration Project (EKAAPMP), a partnership between Brown and the Southern Historical Collection.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Karida Brown and her father, Richard Brown, about the ongoing project and current exhibit of the work: “Gone Home: Race and Roots through Appalachia." 

